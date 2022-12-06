LFO Warriors

The No. 4-ranked LFO Lady Warriors hit 12 3-pointers as a team and rolled through Chickamauga to score a 74-15 win at Gordon Lee in a Region 6-3A contest.

Christen Collins had six of the 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points. Christina Collins went for 18 and Angel Simmons had 14 in the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

