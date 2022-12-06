The No. 4-ranked LFO Lady Warriors hit 12 3-pointers as a team and rolled through Chickamauga to score a 74-15 win at Gordon Lee in a Region 6-3A contest.
Christen Collins had six of the 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points. Christina Collins went for 18 and Angel Simmons had 14 in the victory.
Presley Piatt scored five points and Ziara Thompson added four. Heidi Johnson, Christina Gass and Mercedes Thompson scored three points apiece. Mylee Howard added two and Zoey Gray-Martin finished with one.
The scoring for the Lady Trojans included five points from Emma Phillips, four from Dallas Wagoner, three by Riley Shirley, two by Kaitlyn Wagoner and one from Charlsie McElhaney.
LFO is now 2-0 in region play and a perfect 7-0 overall, while Gordon Lee slipped to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in region play.
LFO BOYS 65, GORDON LEE 50
The nightcap was a tight one through three quarters. The two teams were deadlocked at 14 after the first quarter and tied 34-34 at halftime before the Warriors forged a 45-43 lead going into the fourth.
However, the visitors opened the final period of play on a 10-2 run to take a 10-point lead with 3:20 remaining and held the Trojans to just seven points in the final eight minutes to pull away for the win.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
LFO climbed back over the .500 mark on the season at 4-3 with the win, while it moved to 2-0 in the region. Meanwhile, Gordon Lee dropped to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in region play.
LFO will host Bremen in region games on Friday night, while Gordon Lee will drive down Highway 27 to face off with LaFayette as 6-3A play continues.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.