After two frustrating first-round state playoff exits the last two seasons, the LFO Warriors got to dole out a little frustration on the Franklin County Lions Wednesday night as they rolled into Carnesville and rolled out with a 69-55 win in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament.
The Warriors jumped out to a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 36-21 at the break.
The Lions cut LFO's lead down to 11 starting the fourth quarter, but Brent Bowman went a perfect 10 for 10 at the free throw line in the fourth to help keep the home team at bay.
He finished with 21 points, while Jamichael Davis scored 13 of his team-high 23 points in the first half. Amari Burnett had 12 points on the night, 10 coming in the first half. Jayden Dover connected on a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers to finish with eight, while Keenan Walker scored all five of his points in the fourth to help salt it away.
LFO (23-3) will be on the road for the second round of the playoffs as well as they will make the long trip to Americus to battle Sumter County (26-2), a 76-54 winner over Hephzibah on Wednesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.