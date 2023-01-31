LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 6-AAA tournament and will host the tournament as the No. 1 seed, thanks in part to their 70-38 victory over visiting Ridgeland on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers stayed within seven points of the Lady Warriors over the final three quarters of the game. However, a 29-4 advantage in the opening period left little doubt as to the outcome.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

