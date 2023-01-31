The LFO Lady Warriors secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 6-AAA tournament and will host the tournament as the No. 1 seed, thanks in part to their 70-38 victory over visiting Ridgeland on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers stayed within seven points of the Lady Warriors over the final three quarters of the game. However, a 29-4 advantage in the opening period left little doubt as to the outcome.
LFO led by as many as 34 in the second quarter. Ridgeland went on a 12-2 run in an attempt to get back in the ball game, but LFO scored nine of the last 13 points of the half to take a 53-24 lead into the break.
The Red-and-White pushed the lead out to 66-35 by the end of the third quarter and maintained at least a 30-point advantage the rest of the way.
Angel Simmons scored 23 of her 25 points in the first half. Christen Collins connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, while Christal Collins had 12 for LFO, now 21-1 overall and 12-0 in region play.
Zoey Gray-Martin scored five points. Ziara Thompson had four. Christina Gass finished with three, and Kaile Richiez added two.
Ridgeland (9-14, 3-9) got a career-high 17 points from Nisha Lane to go with nine from Jamiah Lewis and six from Autumn Pasley. Tiara Slocum and Ava Mariakis rounded out the scoring with three points apiece.
LFO BOYS 74, RIDGELAND 60
In the nightcap, senior Brent Bowman became LFO's all-time leading scorer, male or female, and the Warriors needed every one of his 19 points as they held off a stern challenge from the Panthers.
LFO (14-9, 11-1) led 32-16 in the second quarter, but Ridgeland (6-15, 3-9) went on a 10-2 run to slice the deficit down to eight points with two minutes left in the first half.
A 3-point play by Amari Burnett, followed by a steal and lay-up from Jackson Flanagan, boosted the Warrior lead back to 12 with a minute to go. However, the Panthers countered with eight unanswered points in those final 60 seconds. John Hill and Dakota Stone both hit tough shots and Hill banked in a deep 3-pointer with time winding down to cut LFO's lead to 41-37 at intermission.
Ridgeland opened the third on a 14-6 run. Hill gave his team its first lead at 46-44 and Matthew Ramsey connected on a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the quarter to give the visitors their biggest lead of the game at 51-47. But LFO would hold the Panthers off the board for the final five minutes of the period to regain a 53-51 advantage going into the fourth.
It would be all Warriors from there.
An offensive put-back by Tyler Davis at the five-minute mark stretched it out to a five-point lead and Bowman made it a 10-point game on a three with 2:54 remaining. Jared Mitchell later iced the game with a nice bucket in the paint with 1:12 to go.
Burnett had a big game with 28 points, while Bowman scored 11 in the fourth quarter alone. He also accounted for the final basket of the night, which broke the record with less than a minute to play.
Bowman, who broke Bobby Davis's boys' scoring record back on Jan. 20 with a win over Gordon Lee, now has 1,623 points, which eclipsed the mark set by current University of North Georgia player Macey Gregg. The 2018 LFO graduate had 1,622 in her four-year career.
Bryce Brock had 11 points and Mitchell went for eight. Davis added four, while Flanagan and Darian Keefe scored two points each to help keep the Warriors in a tie with Adairsville atop the region standings with two games left on the schedule.
Hill had a career-high 33 points for Ridgeland. Ramsey and Chase Hickman both scored eight and Stone added seven, while Isaac Mitchell finished with four.
Ridgeland will host Coahulla Creek on Friday night, while LFO will entertain Adairsville with the tournament's No. 1 seed up for grabs in the nightcap.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.