After a tremendous defensive effort at home against rival Ringgold on Friday, the LFO Lady Warriors could have been primed for a let-down less than 24 hours later.
But that turned out to be just wishful thinking for North Murray.
The Red-and-White once again played smothering defense and moved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-AAA play with a 61-26 trouncing of the Lady Mountaineers in Chatsworth on Saturday.
Christen Collins led the No. 10-ranked team in Class AAA with 24 points, adding six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Christina Collins had a dozen points, five boards, four assists and three steals, and Angel Simmons went for seven points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Princess Simmons (seven steals) and Star Alexnader (three steals) scored six points apiece. Ziara Thompson added four points and Zoey Gray-Martin had one point and four boards. Kaile Richiez also scored one point and had three rebounds, while Skye Alexander pulled down three boards, collected one steal and blocked one shot.
LFO 52 boys, North Murray 36
The nightcap saw the Warriors gut out another region win after a physical and emotional overtime victory on Friday night.
LFO (7-0, 3-0) led by just four points, 23-19, at the break, but came out firing in the third quarter. Jamichael Davis scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the period as the Warriors outscored the Mountaineers, 21-9, to take control of the contest for good.
Brent Bowman scored nine in the win, followed by Cameron Lay with seven and Amari Burnett with six. The rest of the scoring featured four by Keenan Walker, two each from Jackson Flanagan, Jamillion Womble and Alex Slatton, and one from Tristan Beddington.
Both teams will go back on the road Tuesday for region games at Sonoraville.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.