The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors took the court at home for the first time this season on Tuesday night as they welcomed in county rival Heritage for a varsity doubleheader.
And the home team got to celebrate twice.
The LFO girls used a big second-half to rally from a halftime deficit and stay unbeaten, while the LFO boys also remained perfect on the year with a victory over the Generals in the nightcap.
LFO girls 47, Heritage 41
The visitors from Boynton bolted out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter before taking a 22-15 advantage into halftime.
But the Lady Warriors (4-0) got on track with 17 points in the third quarter alone. They added 15 more in the final stanza, while holding the Lady Generals to just 19 second-half points.
Christen Collins knocked down four of LFO's eight 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Princess Carson had nine points on three 3-pointers, while Christina Collins also had nine points and accounted for the other trey for the Red-and-White.
The rest of the scoring included four apiece by Angel Simmons and Star Alexander, two from Ziara Thompson and one by Gracie Cochran.
Aaliyah Rodgers had 11 points to pace Heritage (2-2). Lauren Mock had nine points and Kortney McKenzie finished with seven. Gracie Murray added six points, followed by Macie Collins with four. Brooke Matherly and Riley Kokinda each dropped in two.
LFO boys 60, Heritage 45
The two-headed scoring monster of Brent Bowman and Jamichael Davis were at it again in the nightcap.
Bowman drained six threes and finished with 26 points, while Davis scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, which saw the Warriors build a 38-18 lead.
The Generals outscored LFO 27-22 in the second half, but it was not enough to claim the victory.
Keenan Walker had five points for the Warriors (4-0). Jayden Dover scored three, while Amari Burnett and Jamillion Womble had two each.
Kaleb Gallman scored 13 points for Heritage, including three 3-pointers. Carson Green dropped in nine points and Ty Loveless added eight.
The rest of the scoring for the Generals (1-3) featured six points from Collin Swearingin, four from Ryan Heet, two each by Kaden Swope and Bryce Travillian, and one from Gavin Broadrick.
LFO will travel to Chatsworth on Friday night to open Region 6-AAA play at Murray County, while the Heritage girls will play at Baylor that same evening.
