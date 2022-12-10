BASKETBALL: LFO sweeps Bremen By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 10, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LFO's basketball teams had their first-ever region games against Bremen on Friday and took care of business to send the Blue Devils back to Carroll County with a pair of losses.LFO GIRLS 78, BREMEN 67The Lady Warriors (8-0, 3-0) got 26 points from Angel Simmons as they held off their guests to stay unbeaten.Simmons knocked down five 3-pointers on the night, while Christen Collins had three 3-pointers as part of her 15 points. Christina Collins added 19 to give LFO three players in double figures.Ziara Thompson scored six points. Zoey Gray-Martin had five and Mercedes Thompson added three. Two points each from Trinity Heinrich and Mylee Howard completed the scoring for the home team.LFO BOYS 64, BREMEN 39The second varsity game of the evening saw the Warriors (5-3, 3-0) roll out to a 26-3 lead after the first quarter and take a 62-24 cushion into the fourth before coasting to the victory.Jayden Dover scored 14 points, followed by 10 from Amari Burnett, nine from Brent Bowman, seven by Jared Mitchell and six by Tyler Davis.Darian Keefe and Bryce Brock each scored five points. Jackson Flanagan and Sebastian Nelson had three each, while Zyan Eastman capped the scoring with two.LFO will continue the Region 6-3A slate on Tuesday as county rival Ringgold makes the drive up Battlefield Parkway. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now David Carroll: Drunker than Cooter Brown Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 We may not be alone: Bigfoot sightings abound across Northwest Georgia Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories State health officials warn of parasitic infections tied to livestock 47 min ago Two employee of Macomb Co. Medical Examiner's Office fired for theft 47 min ago Man accused of shooting at Livonia Taco Bell charged 47 min ago Detroit's third ice rink to open in NW Goldberg neighborhood 47 min ago Michigan Supreme Court denies Matt DePerno's Antrim County case 47 min ago