LFO, fresh off a hard-fought home victory over Adairsville on Thursday night, played its fourth game in five nights on Friday and took the Murray County Indians to overtime before eventually dropping a 69-61 decision.
Murray led 31-24 at halftime before the Warriors (12-7, 10-6) knotted up the game at 42 apiece going into the fourth quarter. Both teams would add 13 points in the final period, sending the game to extra time.
Cameron Gregg had 24 points and Jamichael Davis added 21 as LFO again played without two starters. Dee Calhoun had 10 points and Keenan Walker finished the night with six for LFO.
Carson Weaver had 26 points for the Indians, who will likely be the No. 3 seed in next week's region tournament. LFO is penciled in as the No. 4 seed.
The tournament will be held at Sonoraville High School and the brackets will be finalized on Saturday.
Murray County girls 52, LFO 50
The Lady Warriors took a 24-19 lead at halftime, only see the Lady Indians come roaring back to take a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Christina Collins, seeing her first action in more than a month, hit a late 3-pointer to pull LFO (0-19, 0-16) to within a point of the lead late in the game. However, one final Murray County free throw by Mattie Nuckolls in the closing seconds would provide the final margin of victory.
Collins had 21 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of steals in her return. Ziara Thompson had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double and added a blocked shot. Heidi Johnson had six points and four rebounds. Gracie Cochran added four points, two steals and one rebound, and Madison Stookey had two points to go with 10 boards.
LFO won the battle on the glass, 53-35.
Although the brackets will have to be finalized on Saturday morning, it appears that the Lady Warriors will be part of a play-in game at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.