The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers welcomed in county and Region 6-AAA rival LFO on Tuesday night for the first of two scheduled region dates this season.
The Lady Tigers would get the better of their rivals in the opener before the Warriors returned the favor in the nightcap.
Ringgold girls 63, LFO 43
The Blue-and-White got out to a 13-point lead at halftime and limited the Lady Warriors to just eight points in the fourth quarter to pick up their second region victory of the season.
Riley Nayadley had a game-high 24 points for Ringgold (4-1, 2-1). Maggie Reed dropped in 17 points and Rachel Lopez finished with nine. Baileigh Pitts and Caroline Hemphill had six points apiece, while Leigh Henderson chipped in with one.
The Lady Tigers had a good night from the free throw line, making 14 of 18 attempts.
Christina Collins had 17 points for LFO (0-4, 0-2), 13 coming in the second half. Heidi Johnson scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half, collecting three 3-pointers on the night. Ziara Thompson added five points, followed by Zoey Gray–Martin with four and Madison Stookey with two.
LFO boys 57, Ringgold 29
Both teams endured something of a cold shooting evening in the nightcap, but the Warriors' defense added to the Tigers' offensive woes by allowing a season-low in points.
LFO (3-1, 1-1) led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter, but got going with a 10-0 run to start the second, punctuated by a Jamichael Davis jam.
Davis finished with 16 points on the night, followed by Brent Bowman with 12 and Keenan Walker and Dee Calhoun with seven each. Cameron Gregg dropped in six points. Amari Burnett finished with five. Gavin Wilkins had three points, while Jevonnie Womble and Jamillion Womble each scored one.
Jayden Williams had eight points to pace the Tigers (0-4, 0-3). Brevin Massengale had seven and Daniel Fow finished with six. Four points by Caden Dodson and two each from Jordan Wideman and O'Reilly Matthews rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold will welcome in LaFayette on Friday night. The only varsity game will be the boys' game, which tips off at 7:30. Ringgold's team will also travel to Northwest Whitfield for Saturday matinees.
Meanwhile, LFO will return home on Friday night to face North Murray, starting with the girls' game at 7. They will load up the buses for the short drive to Heritage on Saturday night.