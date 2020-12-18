Three players put up double digits in scoring and the LFO Warriors ended the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a 57-34 home win over Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
LFO (6-2, 4-1) led 13-3 after the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime before coasting to the victory.
Brent Bowman had three 3-pointers and a game-high 16 for the Warriors, who got 12 from Amari Burnett and 10 from Jamichael Davis. Cameron Gregg added seven points, followed by Dee Calhoun with four, Keenan Walker with three and Joshua McAfee and Jamillion Womble with two each.
Coahulla Creek girls 67, LFO 48
The Lady Warriors built a 13-7 first-quarter lead over the state-ranked Lady Colts in the opener, but Coahulla Creek would outscore the host team, 47-19, over the next two quarters before posting the Region 6-AAA victory.
Kaitlyn Richards scored 23 points and led three Lady Colts in double figures.
Christina Collins, Ziara Thompson and Zoey Gray-Martin each had a dozen points for the Red-and-White. Madison Stookey added 10 points and Heidi Johnson finished with two for LFO (0-7, 0-4).