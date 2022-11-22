The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors continued play in the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday afternoon and split a pair of games against Boyd-Buchanan.
LFO GIRLS 49, BOYD-BUCHANAN 43
It might not have been the prettiest of offensive performances, but the Red-and-White were able to make enough timely shots and play good enough defense all game long to hang on for a victory against the Lady Bucs.
LFO (2-0) led 10-9 after the first quarter, but enjoyed a 9-1 run over the first three minutes of the second quarter. Boyd countered with an 8-2 run over the next three minutes, but the Lady Warriors closed out the period strong to take a 27-18 lead into intermission.
The Lady Warriors' lead was at eight points, 34-26, to start the fourth quarter, and they would quickly push it to double digits before starting to wear down the clock on offense.
The Lady Bucs cut the gap down to five in the final minute, but LFO made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 90 seconds to preserve the victory.
Christina Collins scored 13 of her team-high 19 points in the first half. Christen Collins connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points with two of her long-range shots coming in the final period. Nine points from Angel Simmons, four from Ziara Thompson and three by Mylee Howard completed the scoring for LFO.
Sarah Durham had a game-high 20 points for Boyd-Buchanan.
BOYD-BUCHANAN BOYS 54, LFO 41
The day's second game saw the Bucs jump out to a quick 7-0 lead after the first three minutes.
However, the Warriors began to chip away at the deficit before finally taking a 23-22 lead with 2:08 to go in the half. Brent Bowman later hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds left before halftime to give LFO a 28-26 advantage at intermission.
The Chattanooga private school slowly started to pull away in the third quarter, eventually taking a 42-34 lead at the end of the period as LFO's offense began to sputter.
Despite scoring only 13 points in the second half, the Warriors were down by just seven with a minute to play. But LFO was forced to foul, allowing Boyd to push the lead back out to double digits late.
Caden Johnson had 19 points for the Bucs, 15 coming in the second half.
Bowman knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for LFO (1-1). Amari Burnett had eight points with a pair of treys, while Jared Mitchell scored seven points. The scoring was completed by three from Darian Keefe and two each from Jayden Dover and Bryce Brock.
Both LFO teams will conclude play in the tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors will take on Ooltewah at 10 a.m., followed by the Warriors against McCallie at 11:30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.