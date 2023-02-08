The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors will both be No. 1 seeds in the Region 6-AAA tournament next week at LFO High School, but both teams will go into the tournament in different fashions.
The Lady Warriors completed a perfect run through the region with their victory at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday night. However, the Warriors were tripped up by the Colts in their regular season finale.
LFO GIRLS 51, COAHULLA CREEK 35
Facing the team that could very well be their opposition in the tournament final next week, the Red-and-White took a 34-12 lead into the locker room against the Lady Colts, who will be the tournament's No. 2 seed.
Coahulla Creek outscored LFO in the third, 18-6, to cut the Lady Warriors' lead down to 10 going in the fourth quarter. However, the visitors clamped down on the defensive end and held the Lady Colts to just five points in the fourth on their way to the victory and a 14-0 region record.
Christen Collins and Christal Collins each had 12 points for LFO, now 23-1 overall. Angel Simmons had 11 points. Ziara Thompson finished with seven. Christina Gass had six points on a pair of 3-pointers and Heidi Johnson finished with three points.
LFO will have a bye all the way to the semifinals. Their first game of the tournament will be Thursday at 7 p.m. against either Gordon Lee, Ringgold or Adairsville.
COAHULLA CREEK BOYS 64, LFO 57
The Warriors, who had secured the No. 1 seed with their win over Adairsville this past Friday night, fell behind 21-14 after the first quarter and went into halftime trailing by nine, 33-24.
LFO got back in the game in the third quarter and knotted things up at 46. However, Isaac Mantooth hit three 3-pointers in the fourth for the Colts, who outscored the Warriors 19-11 in the period to pull out the victory.
Brent Bowman connected on five 3-pointers and had a game-high 25 points for LFO (15-10, 12-2). Jayden Dover scored eight points. Bryce Brock had seven and Amari Burnett had six. Jackson Flanagan finished with five and Tyler Davis had three, while two by Jared Mitchell rounded out the scoring.
The Warriors will play at 8:30 on Thursday in the semifinals against either Bremen, Coahulla Creek or Ringgold.
Both LFO teams are also already assured of playing again on Friday, either in the third-place game or the championship game. Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors have also guaranteed berths in the Class AAA state playoffs.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.