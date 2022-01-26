The state-ranked LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors each jumped out two big leads in the first quarter and rolled to a Region 6-AAA sweep of visiting North Murray on Tuesday night.
LFO GIRLS 76, NORTH MURRAY 37
The Lady Warriors, now ranked No. 2 in all of Class AAA, stormed out to a 26-7 lead after the first eight minutes and never look back as they trounced the Lady Mountaineers.
Up 42-16 at the break, LFO (19-1, 11-0) made absolutely sure of the outcome by outscoring the visitors 26-5 in the third quarter.
Outside shooting was a key factor in the victory. LFO scored 39 of its points on 13 3-pointers, while North Murray did not make a single shot from behind the arc. The 39-point swing equaled the margin of victory.
Seven of those 3-pointers came off the fingertips of freshman Christen Collins, who dropped in 29 points. Angel Simmons had 20 and Skye Alexander scored 11 points, including three from behind the arc.
Christina Collins had six points. Princess Simmons finished with five. Christina Gass added three points and Gracie Cochran finished with two.
LFO BOYS 69, NORTH MURRAY 33
In almost a carbon copy of the girls' game, the No. 9-ranked Warriors bolted out to a 26-4 lead after the first quarter and took a 46-14 lead into intermission before coasting in the second half.
Brent Bowman, honored for his 1,000th career point prior to the game, led four Warriors in double figures with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Jamichael Davis went for 15 and Keenan Walker had 11 points with three 3-pointers. Amari Burnett also dropped in 10 in the win.
Kemonte Bowens and Jackson Flanagan each had four points, while Jayden Dover, Jamillion Womble and Tyler Davis all had two points apiece to help the Warriors improve to 17-1 overall and 10-1 in region play.
LFO will be at home again on Friday night as Sonoraville travels from Gordon County for a pair of region games, starting at 7 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.