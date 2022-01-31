After enduring a scare at home against Sonoraville this past Friday night, the LFO Warriors re-established their dominance at home on Monday with a 73-54 Region 6-AAA victory over Rockmart.
The game was a make-up from a postponed date earlier this season.
The ninth-ranked Warriors got two early 3-pointers from Amari Burnett and Brent Bowman to go with four points from Jamichael Davis on two strong moves in the lane.
However, LFO found itself only ahead by three points after the first eight minutes as Rockmart matched them shot-for-shot, and the Jackets tied the game, 20-20, just 23 seconds into the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Traylin Davis.
The next four minutes, though, would be the turning point as LFO went on a run that Rockmart simply could not answer.
Bowman connected on a 3-pointer and Davis scored four straight points before Bowman gotten another tough jumper to fall in the lane, stretching out the Warriors' lead to nine with 4:22 left in the half.
The visitors called a timeout, looking to stem the tide, but Kemonte Bowers knocked down a 3-pointer coming out of the timeout to cap a 12-0 run and Bowman made another trey with 1:13 left to stretch the lead out to 14 points.
LFO took even more momentum into the locker room in the final 10 seconds. After tough defense by forced a bad shot from the Jackets, Davis grabbed the rebound and pushed it up the floor to Keenan Walker, who layed one off the glass just before the buzzer to give LFO a 40-24 lead at intermission.
The Red-and-White poured it on in the third quarter. Davis made three tremendous individual efforts for six quick points to start the second half, then added a fourth on a fastbreak, one-handed jam that seemed to take whatever wind Rockmart had left out of its sails.
The slam increased the Warriors' lead to 22 points with four minutes left in the third quarter and they were able to maintain a cushion of about 20 for the remainder of the game, pulling its starters with 2:32 left to play.
Davis scored 11 points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 27. Bowman connected on five 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Walker had 10 points with a pair of threes, while seven from Burnett, five from Bowers and two by Jayden Dover rounded out the scoring as LFO improved to 19-1 overall and 12-1 in region play.
Traylin Davis had 11 points to pace Rockmart.
LFO GIRLS 62, ROCKMART 33
The visitors scored their only field goal of the first quarter with 58 seconds left on the clock. Their second field goal came on a 3-pointer with 3:38 left in the half and they would make only one 2-point basket the rest of the way.
And that was certainly not good enough the beat the second-ranked team in the state as LFO overcame a bit of a slow start to run away with the victory.
Christen Collins drained a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the opening period to give LFO (21-1, 13-0) a double-digit lead for the first time and the Lady Warriors began putting some distance between themselves and the Lady Jackets in the second quarter.
Christina Collins grabbed a Rockmart miss with six seconds to go and hustled it up the court to Angel Simmons, who hit a short shot off the glass to beat the buzzer and give the Lady Warriors a 30-9 advantage at the break.
Rockmart finally started to get into an offensive rhythm in the third quarter. Unfortunately for the Lady Jackets, so did the home team.
LFO connected on three 3-pointers in the third, while Simmons burned the nets for 16 points in the period. She finished the game with 20 points and was one of four Lady Warriors to finish in double figures.
Christina Collins had 15 points, followed by Christen Collins with 13 and Princess Simmons with 12. The other two points came from Zoey Gray-Martin.
Analee Moms had 16 points for Rockmart.
LFO will play its final regular season home games on Friday night against Coahulla Creek.