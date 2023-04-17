Monday was a busy day for high school basketball in Catoosa County as its two most recent head coaching openings have been filled.

The LFO athletic department announced that Warrior alum Tony McAllister will be the new head coach of the Red-and-White. McAllister, who previously coached at Gordon Lee Middle School, has most recently been an assistant with the Heritage High School girls' team, where he is currently teaches.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

