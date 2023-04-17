Monday was a busy day for high school basketball in Catoosa County as its two most recent head coaching openings have been filled.
The LFO athletic department announced that Warrior alum Tony McAllister will be the new head coach of the Red-and-White. McAllister, who previously coached at Gordon Lee Middle School, has most recently been an assistant with the Heritage High School girls' team, where he is currently teaches.
McAllister helped the Lady Generals to a spot in the Region 7-AAAA championship game this past season and, later, a first-round win over state-ranked North Hall in the Class AAAA state playoffs.
McAllister will take over for Josh Laney, who stepped down in early March, citing family considerations. Laney coached for five seasons and made the state playoffs in each of the last four seasons, including a region tournament title and a Region 6-AAA regular season title.
A few miles down the road, Ringgold High's athletic department and administration tabbed Kassidy (Blevins) Gaylor as the new head coach of the Lady Tigers.
Gaylor, a standout guard who won a state championship at Gordon Lee during her senior season (2012-2013), played collegiately at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. She was a Southern Conference Freshman Player of the Week three times, a So-Con All-Tournament Team member in 2016 and 2017, and was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll all four years. She was also invited and served as a Nike basketball camp coach.
She has been the head coach of the Gordon Lee Middle School girls' basketball team and led the Lady Trojans to a 20-0 record, an NGAC division title and an NGAC tournament title this past season.
Gaylor is taking over for Margaret Stockburger, who retiring from head coaching in late March after 42 seasons and 500 career varsity high school head coaching wins. She had several postseason appearances with the Lady Tigers since 2013, including three straight Sweet 16 runs and one appearance in the Elite Eight.
Read more on the new hires in next week's Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.