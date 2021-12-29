This time 12 months ago, the LFO Lady Warriors were mired in a losing streak that would ultimately encompass their entire season.
However, that all seems like ancient history these days.
The resurgent Lady Warriors, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA in the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution state poll, completed a dominant three-game run in the Best of Preps Tournament Wednesday night by overpowering Tennessee small school stalwart Meigs County, 84-42, in front of a packed house at East Hamilton High School in Ooltewah.
LFO, now 13-0 on the season, averaged 84.3 points during the tournament and won their tournament games by an average of 41.3 points.
The blueprint for the championship game was the same as it had been all week for the Lady Warriors - airtight defense and deadly outside shooting.
While LFO's constant swarming defensive pressure frustrated the Lady Tigers and resulted in numerous steals and turnovers, the Red-and-White simply lit up Hurricane Gymnasium on the offensive end.
LFO made 14 two-point baskets on the night, but did their biggest damage by connecting on 15 shots from behind the 3-point arc, drawing increasingly louder oohs and aahs from the crowd after each successive one.
The biggest reaction came just before the halftime horn as Princess Simmons did her best Steph Curry impression with a 35-footer with four seconds left on the clock that found nothing but the bottom of the net and gave LFO a very comfortable 51-25 lead at intermission.
Another three, this one from Christen Collins, put the Lady Warriors up by 30 just 2:30 into the second half and they would increase their lead to 70-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Angel Simmons, later named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, had four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, while Collins knocked down six treys and finished with 27 points to join her on the All-Tournament Team. Christina Collins and Princess Simmons scored 10 and nine points, respectively, and also earned All-Tournament recognition.
Gracie Cochran added four points in the victory. Christina Gass finished with three, followed by Zoey Gray-Martin with two and Piper Piatt with one.
As a team, LFO finished the three-day event by making 37 threes.
Next up for the Lady Warriors will be a return to Region 6-AAA action, starting with a Jan. 4 game at Coahulla Creek.
