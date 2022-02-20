The second-seeded LFO Warriors found themselves trailing 29-20 at halftime against ninth-seeded and upset-minded Ringgold on Saturday.
However, the Red-and-White used a dominant third quarter to take the lead and eventually post a 64-55 victory over their county rivals in the boys' Region 6-AAA consolation game at LaFayette High School.
LFO outscored the Tigers 26-9 in the decisive third period, thanks in part to 11 points from Jamichael Davis, who finished with a game-high 30 points.
Keenan Walker had a solid afternoon with 15 points, followed by Amari Burnett with nine, Brent Bowman with eight and Jayden Dover with two.
Luke Rominger knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Ringgold. Cooper Sexton added 11 points. O'Reilly Matthews ended up with nine and Brevin Massengale added eight.
Alex Otting scored five points and Jayden Williams had three, while Gage Long and Caden Dodson scored two apiece.
LFO (22-3) will travel to Franklin County (14-13) in the first round of state next week, while Ringgold (9-20) will play at Monroe Area (12-16), who shocked the rest of Region 8 by winning the title. The Hurricanes, the No. 4 seed, upset favorite Hart County by one before a five-point victory over Franklin County in the title game.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.