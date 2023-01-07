LFO Warriors

A huge first quarter led to a huge first half, which ultimately led to another victory for the fifth-ranked LFO Lady Warriors on Friday night as they got back to Region 6-AAA play with a 78-42 win at Ridgeland.

The Red-and-White put up 31 points in the opening quarter on its way to a 50-15 lead at halftime. Angel Simmons scored 14 points in the opening period and finished with a game-high 24 as the Lady Warriors improved to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in region play.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In