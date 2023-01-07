A huge first quarter led to a huge first half, which ultimately led to another victory for the fifth-ranked LFO Lady Warriors on Friday night as they got back to Region 6-AAA play with a 78-42 win at Ridgeland.
The Red-and-White put up 31 points in the opening quarter on its way to a 50-15 lead at halftime. Angel Simmons scored 14 points in the opening period and finished with a game-high 24 as the Lady Warriors improved to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in region play.
Christina Collins had 17 points and Heidi Johnson finished with 10. Christen Collins and Zoey Gray-Martin scored six each with Ziara Thompson adding five.
The rest of the scoring included three each from Micha Valdes and Christina Gass, two by Mylee Howard, and one each from Hope Alexander and Kaile Richiez. LFO finished the night with 11 threes.
Haylee Collins had 11 points and Madison Lennon finished with 10 for Ridgeland. Both connected on three 3-pointers, while Emma Fowler had six points on a pair of threes.
Ava Mariakis scored four points. Jamiah Lewis, Shayla Rosson and Lacie Moyer scored three each with Alexis Wheeler ending the night with two. The Lady Panthers (6-9, 1-4) had nine threes as a team.
LFO BOYS 80, RIDGELAND 49
In the nightcap, the Warriors opened the game on a 10-0 run, only to see the Panthers respond and tie things up at 19 early in the second quarter.
However, the visitors would counter the run with an 8-2 spurt of their own to help take an eight-point lead at halftime and they hit the accelerator in the second half, outscoring Ridgeland 42-19 over the final two periods of play.
Jayden Dover knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for LFO (8-7, 5-0), while Brent Bowman picked up 21 in the region win.
Amari Burnett scored 14 and Jared Mitchell had nine. Darian Keefe ended the game with four and Jackson Flanagan had three, while the scoring was rounded out by two points each from Tyler Davis, Bryce Brock and Jacob Sloan.
Ridgeland (4-9, 2-3) got 15 points from Chase Hickman, 10 from Eron Graham and nine from John Hill. Matthew Ramsey scored six, followed by five from Hayden Mooneyham and two each by Isaac Mitchell and Jaki Elliott.
Ridgeland will get right back to action with a Saturday home doubleheader against Oakwood Christian, while LFO will go on the road Tuesday for a pair of region games at Adairsville.
