A 26-point barrage in the first quarter was just about all the LFO Lady Warriors needed on Friday night as they stayed unbeaten on the season with an easy 67-32 win over visiting Adairsville.
Up 20 at the end of the first quarter, LFO (15-0, 7-0) took a 38-19 lead into halftime before blowing the game wide open in the third quarter where they outscored Adairsville, 19-3.
Christen Collins drained four 3-pointers and had a game-high 27 points for the Red-and-White. Angel Simmons picked up 18 points and Christina Collins went for 16. The rest of the scoring featured five from Princess Simmons, three by Zoey Gray-Martin, and one apiece from Ziara Thompson and Gracie Cochran.
LFO boys 74, Adairsville 65
In the nightcap, the Warriors (14-0, 7-0) bolted out to a 43-31 lead at halftime, thanks in part to a big first half from Jamichael Davis and Keenan Walker.
Davis scored 13 of his game-high 31 points in the opening period of play, while Walker scored 12 points in the second quarter on his way to a career-high 21 points on the night.
Brent Bowman aided the cause with 15 points, followed by four from Amari Burnett, two from Jackson Flanagan and one by Camron Lay.
T.J. Printup, Jr., one of the top scorers in Region 6-AAA, had 28 points for the Tigers, who suffered just their second region loss of the season.
LFO will host LaFayette on Tuesday in a pair of region contests. The varsity girls' game will get underway at 6 p.m., while the boys' game will be for the 6-AAA lead.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.