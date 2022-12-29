Signal Mountain's height could have been a problem for LFO.
LFO's relentless defensive pressure was definitely a problem for Signal Mountain.
The Lady Warriors enjoyed a 20-2 first-half run on Thursday afternoon and defeated the Lady Eagles, 55-42, in a Best of Preps Holiday Tournament semifinal game at Chattanooga State.
With the victory, LFO (12-0) will have a chance to make it back-to-back Best of Preps titles on Friday night (7 p.m.) against either Baylor or East Hamilton. The winner of that game was unknown as of press time.
Signal Mountain, who came into the matchup with a 9-3 record following a 75-34 opening-round throttling of GPS on Wednesday, scored the first three points of the game, but the Lady Warriors would get on track shortly thereafter.
Their speed on the full court press led to several steals and turnovers, not to mention some rushed shots when the Lady Eagles were able to get into their half-court set.
LFO closed out the quarter on a 13-2 run before scoring the first seven points of the second period. The Lady Eagles briefly trimmed the deficit down to 10 points at 22-12, but a late three by Angel Simmons put LFO up 27-13 at intermission.
One final third-quarter run would do the trick as the red and black-clad Lady Warriors reeled off a 16-4 run over the first 4:15 of the third. They took a 19-point lead into the fourth before hitting cruise control the rest of the way.
Simmons finished with 18 points and Christina Collins had 16 in the victory. Zoey Gray-Martin added nine points and Christen Collins chipped in with eight, while Mercedes Thompson chipped in with four.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
