It might not have been the sharpest offensive performance of the season for the LFO Lady Warriors, but when you play defense like they did on Friday, you don't need to score many points to win.
Top-seeded and state-ranked LFO recorded 24 steals as a team and used its full-court press to smother fourth-seeded Sonoraville, 62-41, in a Region 6-AAA girls' semifinal Friday night at LaFayette High School.
The Lady Phoenix (13-13) got out to a surprising 7-2 lead early in the first quarter, but their advantage did not last long as the Lady Warriors (25-1) countered with a 15-5 run. They later added a 9-2 to run over the first 2:30 of the second quarter to open up a 12-point cushion.
Sonoraville would find a way to hang around. They chipped away at the deficit and went into halftime trailing by just six points, 28-22, but the defensive pressure by LFO proved to be too much in the second half.
Steals and turnovers slowly began to turn into points at the other end of the court and the Lady Warriors began to methodically extend their lead. It was 43-31 by the end of the third quarter and LFO started the fourth with a final decisive 10-0 run. Christen Collins capped it with a 3-pointer from the corner that extended the lead to 22 points with 3:42 remaining.
Collins, the freshman, led the way with 21 points, adding four rebounds and six steals, while her older sister Christina had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Angel Simmons added 12 points and six steals, while Princess Simmons had eight points and five rebounds to go with her team-best nine steals.
The rest of the scoring included two points from Mercedes Thompson and one point by Star Alexander.
LFO will take on second-seeded Murray County (20-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday night back at LaFayette High School. The Lady Indians needed overtime to get past third-seeded Ringgold (18-8) on Friday, 47-39.
Both LFO and Murray County are assured of playing at least the first round of the state playoffs at home early next week.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.