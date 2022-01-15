The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors put another check mark in the win column Friday night, but not before getting a battle from two good Murray County squads.
LFO GIRLS 56, MURRAY COUNTY 50
Both teams came into the night's opener ranked in the top 10 of the state in Class AAA with the Lady Indians looking for revenge after a 60-55 loss to the Lady Warriors in their first meeting of the season back in Chatsworth.
They appeared to be on track to tying LFO for the Region 6-AAA lead after going into halftime with a 26-21 lead. However, the Red-and-White turned up the intensity on defense in the second half and outscored Murray County 35-24 over the final two period to improve to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in region play.
With the win, the Lady Warriors swept the season series from the Lady Indians and now own a two-game lead over the Green-and-White with seven games left on the region slate. They also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker on Murray County in the race for the top seed in next month's region tournament.
Christen Collins had three of her team's four 3-pointers on the night, finishing with a game-high 20 points. Christina Collins went for 15 points and Angel Simmons added 11.
The rest of the scoring for LFO included four apiece from Gracie Cochran and Princess Simmons, and two from Zoey Gray-Martin.
Murray County (13-4, 7-2) connected on 10 threes to keep itself the game. Alyssa Ursey had four 3-pointers and a team-high 14 points.
LFO BOYS 71, MURRAY COUNTY 63
The Warriors (15-1, 8-1) led by just four points, 36-32, at halftime, but outscored the Indians (10-7, 4-5) by a 17-8 count in the third quarter before salting away the victory in the fourth.
Jamichael Davis had 23 points, while Amari Burnett had one of his biggest games in the last two seasons with 17 important points. Brent Bowman scored 15 and crossed the 1,000-point plateau for his career on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
Camron Lay picked up 10 points and Jamillion Womble scored four, while Jackson Flanagan added two.
LFO is scheduled for a border battle with Chattanooga Notre Dame on Saturday in Chattanooga. The varsity games will tip off at 6 p.m. LFO's next region games will be next Friday night at Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.