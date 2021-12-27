The LFO Lady Warriors had not played against a live opponent in six days, but they showed absolutely no rust late Monday morning as they ran roughshod over Silverdale Baptist Academy, 90-42, on the first day of the Best of Preps Tournament at East Hamilton High School in Chattanooga.
It was LFO's fifth straight victory by 22 or more points and its third straight win by 45 points or more.
The Seahawks (3-5) scored the first five points of the game, but LFO - the No. 2-ranked team in Georgia Class AAA - battled back to tie the score at 12 and a pair of 3-pointers by Angel Simmons briefly put them up six before leading 21-17 at the end of the first quarter.
However, any thoughts of a high-scoring shootout were dashed during the next eight minutes of play.
The Lady Warriors' pressure defense resulted in several steals and numerous Silverdale turnovers and LFO would make them count at the other end of the court.
Then to make things even tougher on the Seahawks, when the Lady Warriors weren't cruising in for transition lay-ups, they were nearly perfect from the floor in their half-court sets and absolutely deadly from behind the arc. LFO sunk six threes in the second quarter alone - three by Christen Collins - as the four-point advantage suddenly and rapidly turned into a lopsided 53-22 score at the break.
LFO (11-0) continued to pour it on in the third quarter, outscoring Silverdale 29-12 in the period, to increase its advantage to 82-34. Head coach Dewayne Watkins sat his starters for the entire fourth quarter, which was played with an eight-minute running clock.
Simmons had five of LFO's 11 3-pointers on the day and finished with a team-high 25 points, while Collins went for 21. Christina Collins hit for 19 and Princess Simmons finished with 10.
Skye Alexander poured in four points and Gracie Cochran added three, while Ziara Thompson, Zoey Gray-Martin, Kaile Ritchiez and Mylee Howard all scored two apiece.
LFO will play the host team in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that game will play in Wednesday's championship game.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.