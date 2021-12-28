The LFO Lady Warriors came into the 2021 Best of Preps Tournament as the only team in the field from the Peach State, but through the first two days of the tournament, they are carrying that mantle just fine.
After a 48-point victory over Silverdale Baptist Academy in Monday's opener, LFO met up with the host school, East Hamilton, on Tuesday and despite giving up some size all over the floor, it simply proved to be another day at the office for the Red-and-White as they blew past the Hurricanes, 73-39.
After outscoring Silverdale 32-5 in the second quarter on Monday, LFO raced out to a 31-6 lead after one quarter on Tuesday before taking a 47-20 cushion into the locker room. They made sure of the outcome by outscoring the hosts 21-9 in the third quarter.
It was another three-point barrage for the Lady Warriors, who drained 11 threes as a team. Christen Collins and Princess Simmons led the way with four treys each as they finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Angel Simmons and Christina Collins shared team-high honors with 19 points apiece, while Gracie Cochran and Zoey Gray-Martin both dropped in six to aid the cause.
LFO, now 12-0 on the season, will look to pick up a championship trophy Wednesday night when they face Meigs County in the girls' title game at 7 p.m. back at East Hamilton High School. The Lady Tigers advanced to the finals after defeating defending tournament champion Signal Mountain.
LFO boys 74, Grundy County 44
Some 20 miles west at South Pittsburg High School, the Warriors finished up their play in the two-day South Pittsburg Christmas Tournament and kept pace with the Lady Warriors as they also improved to 12-0 on the season.
The Warriors rained down 10 threes on the Yellow Jackets, including three apiece from Jamichael Davis, Brent Bowman and Keenan Walker. Davis set the pace with 28 points, while Bowman went for 20.
Walker and Camron Lay finished with nine points each. Jamillion Womble scored four, while Bryce Brock and Jayden Dover had two points apiece.
The Warriors will join the Lady Warriors for a Region 6-AAA varsity doubleheader at Coahulla Creek on Jan. 4.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.