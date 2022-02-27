For the first time since they played for the state championship 12 seasons ago, the LFO Lady Warriors are through to the quarterfinals.
The Red-and-White used big second and fourth quarters to pull away from Thomson, 61-47, in a Class AAA second-round game at LFO on Saturday night.
The home team led 12-9 after the first quarter, but piled up 22 points in the second quarter to build a 34-23 lead at intermission.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored LFO 16-10 in the third to chop the lead down to five, 44-39, by the end of period. However, LFO refused to let them get any closer.
Christen Collins scored nine of her 20 points in the final stanza and LFO outscored Thomson 17-8 over the final eight minutes.
Collins had three of LFO's seven 3-pointers on the night. Christina Collins finished with 15 points. Angel Simmons had 13 points with three 3-pointers and Princess Simmons added nine points, while Gracie Cochran and Zoey Gray-Martin each dropped in two.
LFO (28-1) also enjoyed a big night at the free throw line as it made 10 of 12 attempts.
Ty'Leishah Lattimore had 17 points for Thomson (16-8), while Aaliyah Belton added 11.
It will only get tougher for the second-ranked Lady Warriors from here as Region 5 runner-up Greater Atlanta Christian (23-6) will come to town early next week for an Elite 8 matchup back in Fort Oglethorpe.
The fourth-ranked Lady Spartans opened the postseason with a 61-42 win over White County before a 67-44 win over Region 3 champion Johnson-Savannah.
SUMTER COUNTY BOYS 52, LFO 41
The ninth-ranked Warriors traveled to Americus on Saturday to face fourth-ranked Sumter County and saw their season come to a close with a 11-point loss.
Individual statistics for LFO had not been provided as of press time.
The Warriors ended their season with a 23-4 overall record.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.