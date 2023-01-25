LFO Warriors

Christen Collins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and Angel Simmons added six in the final frame as the LFO Lady Warriors held off Bremen, 48-41, to score a big Region 6-AAA victory on the road Tuesday night.

Once again playing without starting shooting guard Christina Collins, LFO carried a 17-14 lead into the third quarter and were up by just two points, 32-30, going into the fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

