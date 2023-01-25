Christen Collins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and Angel Simmons added six in the final frame as the LFO Lady Warriors held off Bremen, 48-41, to score a big Region 6-AAA victory on the road Tuesday night.
Once again playing without starting shooting guard Christina Collins, LFO carried a 17-14 lead into the third quarter and were up by just two points, 32-30, going into the fourth.
However, the duo of Collins and Simmons scored all 16 of the Lady Warriors' points in final stanza, while the defense limited the Lady Blue Devils (12-7, 6-4) to just 11 in the final period.
Collins finished with 17 points and Simmons had nine. Christal Collins added 10 points, while all three players knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Zoey Gray-Martin added six and Piper Brown had four, while Kaile Richiez finished with two.
The fifth-ranked Lady Warriors improved in 19-1 overall and 10-0 in region play.
In the nightcap, the Warriors got a tough battle from the upset-minded Blue Devils, but left Carroll County with a 61-55 victory.
Individual scoring for LFO (12-9, 9-1) had not been provided as of press time. Bremen dropped to 2-15 overall and 0-10 in region play.
LFO's teams will make the short drive up Battlefield Parkway on Friday night to face off with Ringgold in what should be an electric atmosphere at David Moss Gymnasium. Tip-off for the varsity girls' game starts at 7 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.