Back on team picture day in October, LFO girls' head coach Dewayne Watkins spoke about one of the focuses for the 2022-23 season would be about building depth. He said he planned to get his younger players more minutes throughout the season to prepare for the postseason, even if it meant dropping a regular season game or two along the way.
The postseason is now here and Watkins and his staff have done just that, and Friday's Region 6-AAA tournament championship game is certainly proof.
The top-seeded and homestanding Lady Warriors got plenty of contributions from a number of players in their 61-49 victory over second-seeded Coahulla Creek, their third victory over the Lady Colts this season and their second win against them in a little more than two weeks.
Seventh-ranked LFO (25-1) will now enter the state tournament with roster depth, a fact made even more important now that senior All-State guard Christina Collins will not be available.
Collins suffered a season-ending injury in mid-January, but the team has continued to win in her absence. They have won nine of their last 10 games without Collins with the only loss coming on the road at the hands of Class AAAA Tennessee powerhouse Bradley Central.
"We definitely wanted to do this for Christina," said Watkins, following the region trophy presentation in which a seated Collins held the trophy while her teammates celebrated with her at center court. "She's one of the best players to ever come through LFO."
LFO led 8-1 early, though the Lady Colts got back in the ball game by pounding the ball inside. They closed the gap to 13-10 by the end of the quarter and took a 28-27 lead with 1:45 left before halftime.
The lead change was one of four, along with one tie, that would take place before the final horn, though the Lady Warriors were able to carry a slim 35-33 cushion into intermission.
Hard-nosed defense would be the name of the game for both teams the rest of the way as points were at a premium. However, four big moments for the LFO offense finally got the Red-and-White they breathing room they needed.
A big 3-pointer by Christen Collins put LFO up 41-36 with 2:51 left in the third, and 6-AAA Player of the Year Angel Simmons connected on a tough 3-point play with 1:45 to go after Coahulla Creek had cut LFO's lead back down to three.
Christal Collins' baseline scoop shot with 32 seconds left pushed the advantage out to 46-38 and, following a Lady Colts turnover in the backcourt in the closing seconds, Zoey Gray-Martin swooped in to grab the loose ball and drove in for a lay-up to beat the horn and extend the lead to 48-39.
Foul trouble began to mount up for both teams in the fourth quarter, but Ziara and Mercedes Thompson stepped up and combined for three straight buckets midway through the fourth to push the lead out to 14, while one final 3-pointer from Simmons helped close out LFO's second consecutive region title.
"This time of year, we expect the games to get a little uglier," Watkins explained. "We've seen (Coahulla Creek) three times this season. They played us close here already and they are a potent offensive team. We expected them to come out and give us a good punch.
"But we don't want to have to outscore teams. We want to try and focus on our defense."
Christen Collins put up 19 points in the win before fouling out in the final two minutes, while Simmons fought through foul trouble to score 11. Gray-Martin and Christal Collins both added nine. Ziara Thompson had six points and Mercedes added four, while Mylee Howard helped out with an early 3-pointer.
"Some kids that have been on the bench (in the past) are now out here contributing in big games," Watkins added. "We can tell that the depth is there. Several kids have stepped up. They believe and I believe in them."
Brinkley Kate Reed had 20 points for the Lady Colts and Shea Poe added 15. Both also fouled out in the fourth quarter.
LFO will host Region 5 No. 4 seed Cedar Grove in the first round next week, while Coahulla Creek will play host to Region 5 No. 3 seed Douglass of Atlanta.
Bremen held off Adairsville, 39-38, in the third-place game earlier on Friday. The Lady Blue Devils will travel to Region 5 runner-up Carver-Atlanta to begin the state tournament, while the Lady Tigers will play at Region 5 champion Sandy Creek.
The dates and times for the games were unknown as of press time.
If the Lady Warriors beat Cedar Grove, a huge challenge will likely await them in the second round as they could match up with either second-ranked Lumpkin County or third-ranked Wesleyan. Those two will play for the Region 7 title later today. LFO would also be at home for the second round if they beat Cedar Grove.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.