LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors made it three wins in three chances at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday with a 66-40 mid-morning victory over Ooltewah.

LFO got their offense going early, putting up 21 points in the first quarter to take a 15-point lead after the first eight minutes.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

