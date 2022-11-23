BASKETBALL: LFO girls finish 3-0 at CCS By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 23, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LFO Lady Warriors made it three wins in three chances at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday with a 66-40 mid-morning victory over Ooltewah.LFO got their offense going early, putting up 21 points in the first quarter to take a 15-point lead after the first eight minutes.Christina Collins had 20 points in the win and Angel Simmons added 16, while Christen Collins finished with nine and Zoey Gray-Martin picked up seven.Piper Brown scored six for the Lady Warriors, followed by four from Christina Gass, and two apiece from Trinity Heinrich and Kaile Richiez.LFO's boys were beaten by Tennessee Division II powerhouse McCallie, 70-37, in the next game of the day. No further details were reported as of press time.The Warriors dropped to 1-2 overall with the loss.Both LFO teams will be in action on Tuesday when they host Heritage, starting with the girls' varsity game at 6 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man sentenced to life, plus 20 years, for child molestation SOFTBALL: Ringgold senior softball duo set to play in college Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Nov. 18, to Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 Walker County fugitive dies in exchange of gunfire with U.S. marshals Walker County has a new police chief Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories No. 3 Carroll wins season opening showdown at Cass 1 hr ago XC runners advance to Jr. Olympics Nationals 1 hr ago Aggies snap four-game losing streak, beat St. Andrews 1 hr ago UNCG holds off UMBC, wins first home game of season 1 hr ago College volleyball: Top-seeded UNI trumps Evansville in MVC semifinals 1 hr ago