The LFO Lady Warriors trailed by nine points at halftime and were not able to make up the deficit in a 52-33 loss to North Murray in the first game of the Region 6-AAA tournament at Sonoraville on Saturday night.
Down two at the end of the first quarter and behind 24-15 at intermission, LFO (0-20) gave up a 12-0 run to the Lady Mountaineers in the third quarter as the Black-and-Gold boosted its advantage to 20 going into the final period of play.
Madison Stookey had 12 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot in the season finale. Ziara Thompson added seven points, four rebounds and two blocked shots. Zoey Gray-Martin had three points and seven rebounds, while Gracie Cochran, Pressley Piatt and Kalie Richiez all added three points each. The scoring was rounded out by one apiece from Piper Piatt and Heidi Johnson.