LFO head coach Dwayne Watkins expressed a little frustration following his team's opening-round performance against Hart County on Wednesday night.
However, he'll only have a couple of days to work on some things, as the Lady Warriors have a date in the second round following a 56-45 home victory over the Lady Bulldogs in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament.
It marked the first playoff victory for a Lady Warriors team since the 2009-10 season.
"It was good to get the win," Watkins said. "We didn't play very well, but we played well enough to get the win. We want to play better, but we didn't play as well as I think we can play and that's the frustrating part.
"Other than that, I'm proud of them for staying focused. There was a lot of things going on and they found a way to get the win, so we're really happy about that."
The first three minutes of the game couldn't have started out any better for LFO, or started out any worse for Hart County.
Those 180 seconds saw both Christen and Christina Collins knock down 3-pointers, while the Lady Bulldogs turned the ball over three times and missed one shot. Christen Collins also had a steal that led to an Angel Simmons lay-up and an 8-0 lead before the visitors called a timeout.
The run eventually got to 10-0 before Hart County got on the board and Lady Bulldogs were able to slice the deficit down to 14-8 with 1:35 left in the period when LFO exploded for the final eight points of quarter. A Gracie Cochran lay-up beat the buzzer and gave the Lady Warriors a comfortable 22-8 lead.
Hart County, however, continued to stick around. They outscored LFO 14-8 in the second quarter and a 3-pointer by Dakota Phillips at the buzzer pulled the visitors back within single digits at 30-22 as both teams went to their locker rooms.
Much the way they did to start the first half, LFO kicked it into another gear to start the second half. Christen Collins hit a 3-pointer and Christina Collins went coast-to-coast on a lay-up that keyed what turned into a 12-0 run over the first 4:30 of the third quarter as the Lady Warriors pushed it out to a 20-point advantage at 42-22.
But just when it looked as though the Red-and-White would comfortably move on to the next round, Hart County came charging back.
They countered the 12-0 run with a 12-0 run of their own before Christina Collins beat the third quarter horn with a lay-up to put her team ahead, 45-34. However, the Lady Bulldogs scored the first six points of the final quarter and suddenly trailed by just five points, 45-40, with 6:16 to play.
Christen Collins and Skye Alexander broke the drought with back-to-back buckets and the LFO defense forced a Hart County turnover with 5:20 to play before LFO began running some clock.
They methodically built the lead back to nine with two minutes to go, while Cochran came up big on the boards late. She grabbed a key offensive rebound with 1:13 remaining and hit 1 of 2 free throws before grabbing a Hart County miss with a minute to go. That rebound led to two free throws by Christina Collins with 55 seconds left, which iced the win.
"We normally have pretty good first and third quarters," Watkins added. "That's been our best two quarters most of the year. We kind of lost our focus late in the third for a little bit, but we were able to gather ourselves.
"(Hart County) did some things that hurt us, things I'm going to have to watch on film. They pressed just a little bit and we haven't been pressed the whole year. It caused a couple of problems, so we'll have to be ready for that (going forward)."
Christina Collins, honored at halftime for scoring her 1,000th career point in the region tournament, made 8 of 10 free throws in the second half and finished with a game-high 24 points. Christen Collins added 14. Cochran and Simmons both scored seven, while Alexander and Princess Simmons each added two.
Phillips put up 19 gutsy points for Hart County (15-13) in a losing effort.
LFO, now 27-1 on the season, will get set to host Region 4 runner-up Thomson in the Sweet 16. Thompson (16-7) will come to Fort Oglethorpe following a 49-28 victory over Peach County on Wednesday night.