The average margin of victory wasn't the same as last year's, but the ultimate result turned out to be the same.
For the second straight season, the LFO Lady Warriors closed out a calendar year by going 3-0 to win the Best of Preps Holiday Tournament championship.
Friday night at Chattanooga State, LFO built a first-quarter cushion and used a big third quarter to get some extra breathing room as the only Peach State team in the girls' field took down Chattanooga private school stalwart Baylor, 64-48.
Angel Simmons scored nine of her 11 points in the first period as the Lady Warriors jumped out to a 17-8 lead and the Lady Warriors went on to take a 27-20 advantage into halftime.
Then the Collins sisters simply took over.
Christina scored 14 points in the third, while younger sister Christen had eight as the duo combined for 22 of LFO's 24 points in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors also cranked up the defensive intensity to hold the Red Raiders to just nine in the period to open up a commanding 51-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Baylor's high-scoring duo of Hadleigh Worton and Bella White combined to shoot 16 free throws in the final stanza, but a pair of inside buckets by Zoey Gray-Martin and a big field goal by Mercedes Thompson helped keep Baylor at bay.
"We really just wanted to represent north Georgia and make the community proud," LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins explained, adding that he felt his team was able to improve in each of its three tournament games. "Baylor was a very strong team. We had three tough opponents and I believe this tournament will help us to prepare for the region and, hopefully, the state tournament.
"Defensively, we just want to continue to improve and look to add some offensive sets down the stretch."
Christina Collins had a game-high 26 points, including an 8 of 8 performance at the free throw line. Christen Collins went for 15 and Gray-Martin added six, while three by Thompson, two from Trinity Heinrich and one by Kaile Richiez filled out the scoring column for the Lady Warriors, now 13-0.
Worton had 17 points and White added 16 for Baylor.
LFO BOYS 64, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 57
In the first boys' game of the day at Chattanooga State, the Warriors outscored the Eagles in the seventh-place game.
Down three after one quarter, the Warriors rallied to take a 24-19 lead at intermission and were able to hang onto it in the second half, thanks in part to a senior and a freshman.
Rookie Jared Mitchell had 13 of his team-high 15 points in the final two quarters, while senior Bryce Brock scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Jayden Dover and Brent Bowman both scored 11 to give LFO (7-7) four players in double figures. Amari Burnett added seven and Jackson Flanagan hit two big threes in the fourth period to finish with six points.
Chris Kennedy led all scorers with 33 points for the Eagles. He had five 3-pointers and 19 points in the fourth quarter alone to try and lead the comeback attempt.
LFO will get back to Region 6-3A action this coming Friday night at Ridgeland. Tip-off for the varsity girls' game is set for 7 p.m. with the varsity boys to follow.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.