The LFO Lady Warriors had nine different players get into the scoring column on Friday night, but the Red-and-White would drop a 60-27 decision at state-ranked Coahulla Creek in a Region 6-AAA contest.
Ziara Thompson paced the Lady Warriors (0-14, 0-11) with eight points, while adding four rebounds and a steal. Christina Gass had four points, two rebounds and a steal, while Piper Piatt added three points.
Zoey-Gray Martin had two points, a block and a team-high nine boards. Madison Stookey had two points, a block and six rebounds. Jakia Bentley finished with two points, three rebounds and a steal. Trinity Heinrich had two points and two rebounds, while Kalie Richiez and Sadie Robinson had two points and one rebound each.
LFO will play host to Adairsville in a region game on Tuesday.
The Warriors' game on Friday had to be postponed and the school announced earlier on Friday that all boys' basketball games for next week, varsity and junior varsity, would be postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Make-up dates for those games had not been announced as of press time.