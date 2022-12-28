A big defensive stretch in the first half proved to be the key for the LFO Lady Warriors on Wednesday morning as they defeated Meigs County (Tenn.), 54-43, in the opening round of the 2022 Best of Preps Tournament at Chattanooga State.
LFO, the defending Best of Preps champion, found itself in an 11-11 deadlock with the traditional small school Volunteer State power, but held the Lady Tigers to just two points in the second quarter to build a 23-13 lead at halftime.
They would keep Meigs within arm's length the rest of the way as they improved to 11-0 on the season.
The Lady Warriors' two seniors, Christina Collins and Angel Simmons, led the offense with 16 points apiece. Simmons went 7 of 8 at the free throw line and helped put it away by making 5 of 6 from the line in fourth quarter.
Christen Collins and Mylee Howard scored five points apiece. Ziara Thompson and Zoey Gray-Martin each had four points, Kaile Richiez and Mercedes Thompson both scored two.
LFO will play in the semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. against the winner of today's game between GPS and Signal Mountain.
The LFO boys are also participating in the tournament. They will play their first-round game tonight at 7 against McCallie.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.