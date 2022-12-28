LFO Warriors

A big defensive stretch in the first half proved to be the key for the LFO Lady Warriors on Wednesday morning as they defeated Meigs County (Tenn.), 54-43, in the opening round of the 2022 Best of Preps Tournament at Chattanooga State.

LFO, the defending Best of Preps champion, found itself in an 11-11 deadlock with the traditional small school Volunteer State power, but held the Lady Tigers to just two points in the second quarter to build a 23-13 lead at halftime.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

