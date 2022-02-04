The LFO Lady Warriors improved to 14-0 in Region 6-AAA with a victory over Coahulla Creek on Friday night, while the Warriors moved to 13-1 in the region after surviving a big-time scare from the visiting Colts.
LFO GIRLS 65, COAHULLA CREEK 46
The Red-and-White stormed out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter of play and led 35-20 at halftime before later adding to their advantage in the fourth.
Christen Collins had 15 for LFO, now 22-1 overall. Angel Simmons added 12 points. Christina Collins went for 11 and Princess Simmons picked up eight. Six from Gracie Cochran, two from Star Alexander and one by Zoey Gray-Martin rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Warriors connected on seven 3-pointers and went 7 of 8 at the free throw line.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 17 points.
LFO BOYS 58, COAHULLA CREEK 55
The Warriors took a 35-19 lead into the locker room and still led by 13 points going into the fourth quarter when the Colts broke out of their offensive doldrums.
They piled up 22 points over the final eight minutes and held LFO to only 12. However, their rally came up three points short as the Warriors moved to 20-1 overall.
Jamichael Davis had 24 points to lead the way for LFO, followed by 15 from Brent Bowman and 10 from Keenan Walker. Jayden Dover scored six points and Amari Burnett added three.
Lucas Mulkey connected on five 3-pointers and had a team-high 23 points for the Colts.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors will finish out the regular season on the road Tuesday as they head to Adairsville before making the trip down Highway 27 to take on LaFayette next Friday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.