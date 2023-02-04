The LFO Lady Warriors are one victory away from running the regular season table in Region 6-AAA after thumping Adairsville, 67-42, on Senior night Friday in Fort Oglethorpe.
LFO (22-1, 13-0) took an eight-point lead after the first quarter, but outscored the Lady Tigers in the second, 23-10, to take a commanding 38-17 lead at the break.
Angel Simmons scored 16 points to lead the way for the Lady Warriors. Christen Collins had 15, followed by eight from Ziara Thompson, seven by Christal Collins and six from Heidi Johnson.
Zoey Gray-Martin added five points. Mylee Howard and Mercedes Thompson each finished with three, while Makia Mathews and Piper Brown both scored two.
Analee Morris scored 22 points to lead the way for Adairsville.
LFO BOYS 72, ADAIRSVILLE 66
The Tigers began the nightcap by outscoring the Warriors by five in the opening stanza, only to see LFO light up the scoreboard for 26 points in the second quarter to take a 44-37 lead at halftime.
Apparently they lit up the scoreboard more than one of the scoreboards could handle.
An electrical issue knocked out one of the scoreboards and one of the shot clocks in LFO's gymnasium prior to the second half beginning and, after attempts to fix it were unsuccessful, game administrators decided to play the second half in LFO's old gymnasium.
After all the necessary equipment was brought into the old gym, along with all of the fans in attendance, the game eventually restarted around 10 p.m. and saw both teams go on runs in the third quarter.
Adairsville opened the period on a 7-2 spurt, only to see LFO counter with a 9-2 run and take a 55-46 lead. However, the Tigers came roaring back with eight consecutive points and, following an LFO turnover with 13 seconds left, Tre Winters got the shooters' bounce on a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Adairsville pulled ahead, 59-57, going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers added to their lead in the first two minutes of the fourth, forging a 64-59 lead and needing a victory to keep their hopes for the No. 1 seed in the region tournament intact.
The Warriors, however, were having none of it and closed out the game on a decisive 13-2 run.
Jackson Flanagan got free for his only bucket of the game with six minutes to go, cutting the Tigers' lead down to three points. His basket jump-started a run of seven straight points that ended with a Brent Bowman trey that gave the Warriors a 66-64 lead with just over four minutes to go.
Back-to-back inside buckets by Jared Mitchell and Amani Burnett gave LFO some breathing room and, after an Adairsville miss, Burnett made a nice up-and-under move in the paint to put the Warriors up 72-65 with 2:26 to go.
The lids on the baskets would close tightly shortly thereafter as neither team could get a shot to fall the rest of the way, save for one late Adairsville free throw. However, it was far too little, far too late for the Tigers as LFO picked up the win and secured the 6-AAA regular season title.
Bowman had 29 points and Amari Burnett went for 23 in the win as the Warriors moved to 15-9 overall and 12-1 in region play. Mitchell had 10 points and Tyler Davis added eight.
Winters led all scores with 30 points for Adairsville, who fell to 11-2 in region play with one game remaining. However, LFO now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tigers by virtue of their sweep of the two regular-season meetings.
Both LFO teams will look to finish the regular season on a high note this coming Tuesday with a varsity doubleheader at Coahulla Creek.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.