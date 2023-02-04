LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors are one victory away from running the regular season table in Region 6-AAA after thumping Adairsville, 67-42, on Senior night Friday in Fort Oglethorpe.

LFO (22-1, 13-0) took an eight-point lead after the first quarter, but outscored the Lady Tigers in the second, 23-10, to take a commanding 38-17 lead at the break.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

