A Josh McAfee free throw with a 00.5 left in the game provided the margin of victory as the LFO Warriors withstood a furious, fourth-quarter rally by Adairsville for a dramatic 73-72 win in a Region 6-AAA make-up game in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
In much the same fashion as they did against region frontrunner LaFayette on Tuesday, the Tigers pounced early, grabbing a 27-22 lead after a high-scoring first period.
However, the Warriors came out gunning in the second quarter while limiting the Green-and-Gold to just nine points on three 3-pointers as they carried a 48-36 advantage into halftime.
LFO was up 66-53 with 6:30 left in the game when the Tigers went to work. T.J. Printup, Jr., who went for 34 against the Ramblers two days earlier and who scored 16 points in the first quarter on Thursday, lit up the nets for 14 points in the final period to spur the comeback.
His floater in the lane with 1:44 to go pulled the Tigers to within a point at 68-67, but Cameron Gregg hit two free throws with 1:13 to play and added two more 23 seconds later, pushing the LFO lead back out to five.
Adairsville 3-point specialist Tucker Deams hit from the outside with 38 seconds remaining and, after LFO turned it over in the backcourt, Printup went baseline on a runner that knotted the score at 72 all with 22 seconds still showing on the clock.
Forgoing the timeout, the Warriors brought the ball upcourt and got Gregg an open look at a 3-pointer from the wing. The shot hit off the rim and was headed out of bounds when Dee Calhoun made an athletic play on the baseline to keep the ball alive and get it to McAfee on the perimeter.
Then, with LFO unable to get a timeout called and the clocking ticking toward all zeros, McAfee turned to his left, put up an off-balance 3-pointer between two Adairsville defenders and drew a shooting foul with a half-second left as the Tigers stood in disbelief.
McAfee made the first of the three free shots, but missed his second attempt. Looking to force the Tigers to grab a rebound and attempt a full-court heave in the final fifth-tenths of a second, the senior missed the last shot on purpose.
However, McAfee failed to hit the rim with the ball, giving Adairsville possession out of bounds, albeit it still under its own basket, 94 feet from the other end of the court and still with a mere half-second still remaining.
The Tigers lofted a high, arcing pass to midcourt, hoping to find the hands of Printup, but Calhoun and Jamichael Davis gave their best defensive back impressions, outleaping the Adairsville star to knock the ball harmlessly to the floor and finally sealing the thrilling victory.
Gregg hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, while Davis went for 25. Keenan Walker added eight points, while the rest of the scoring included six from Calhoun, three from McAfee and two by Gavin Wilkins.
Printup ended the night with a game-high 39, giving him 73 points in his last two region games, while Deams pumped in 20 points. He had six threes after draining seven on Tuesday night.
LFO (12-6, 10-5), already locked into the No. 4 seed for the tournament, will play one final 6-AAA game on Friday against Murray County, the team just ahead of them in the region standings. The varsity doubleheader will begin at 7 p.m. in Chatsworth.