The LFO boys had a chance to be the first team to beat Sonoraville this season, but the state-ranked Phoenix managed to survive another stern challenge with a 55-51 win over the visiting Warriors on Friday night.
Jamichael Davis had 17 points and Amari Burnett added 14 in the loss for LFO (9-4, 7-3). Dee Calhoun finished with 10 points, while four from Brent Bowman and three apiece by Cameron Gregg and Keenan Walker capped the night.
Sonoraville, who got by Adairsville 46-43 on Tuesday, is now 16-0 overall.
Sonoraville girls 69, LFO 16
The state-ranked Lady Phoenix dropped the Lady Warriors to 0-12 overall and 0-9 in Region 6-AAA in the opener.
Gracie Cochran had a solid seven-point, eight-rebound performance for LFO. Madison Stookey scored five points and grabbed four rebounds. Zoey Gray-Martin had two points, four boards and a pair of steals, while Trinity Heinrich scored two points and pulled down three rebounds.
LFO will be back at home on Tuesday for another pair of tough matchups against Rockmart, starting with the girls' varsity game at 6 p.m.