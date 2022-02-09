The LFO Lady Warriors secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 6-AAA tournament, but needed a big second-half comeback to do so as they escaped a gutsy effort by Adairsville to score a 54-47 victory in Bartow County on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers led 11-7 after the game's opening eight minutes and they would pull ahead even more as a 20-point second quarter gave them a surprising 31-20 lead at intermission.
However, the Lady Warriors did not panic and instead turned to Angel Simmons, who scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter and LFO tied things up at 39 apiece after outscoring Adairsville 19-8 in the period.
The Lady Warriors then held the home team to just eight more points in the final quarter to pull away for a seven-point win.
Zoey Gray-Martin had a season-high 13 points to help LFO (23-1, 15-0) to the victory. Christen and Christina Collins each had nine points. Princess Simmons added four and Gracie Cochran finished with two.
LFO BOYS 75, ADAIRSVILLE 49
There would be no such drama in the nightcap as LFO jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first period before hitting the afterburners in the second quarter and opening up an insurmountable 49-19 gap at intermission.
Jamichael Davis scored 25 points for the Warriors (21-1, 14-1). Amari Burnett had 15 points, followed by Jayden Dover with nine and Brent Bowman and Kemonte Bowens with seven apiece.
Jamillion Womble added five points. Jacob Sloan and Tristan Beddington scored four each, while two from Keenan Walker and one from Bryce Brock completed the scoring.
The Red-and-White will close out the regular season this Friday night with a much-anticipated varsity doubleheader at LaFayette, starting with the girls' game at 7 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.