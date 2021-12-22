After having their game postponed on Friday, and due to a previously scheduled wrestling match at Jerry Jones Gymnasium, the No. 2-ranked LFO Lady Warriors made the long trip to Rockmart for a Region 6-AAA contest on Tuesday.
And it was over before it barely got started.
LFO stormed out of the gates and outscored the Lady Jackets 23-0 in the opening quarter before rolling to a 71-20 victory.
The Lady Warriors improved to 10-0 with the win and ran their mark to 5-0 in region play.
It was another big night for freshman Christen Collins as she knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 26 points. Angel Simmons chipped in with 19 and Christina Collins added seven.
Skye Alexander, Princess Simmons and Mercedes Thompson all had four points apiece. Zoey Gray-Martin added three points, while Gracie Cochran and Piper Piatt scored two each.
The Lady Warriors will play in the Best of Preps Tournament next week at East Hamilton High School, starting with a game against Silverdale Baptist Academy on Monday.
LFO boys 60, Rockmart 55
The No. 10-ranked Warriors had a much tougher time, but managed to hit enough free throws down the stretch to lock up a fifth straight region victory.
LFO (10-0, 5-0) led by one at the end of the first quarter before extending its lead to 33-24 at halftime.
The Jackets outscored the Warriors 14-8 in the third to cut LFO's advantage down to three points going into the fourth quarter. However, LFO made 9 of 16 free throws in the final period, including 4 of 6 by Brent Bowman, as they left Polk County with another win.
Bowman had a team-high 18 points. Keenan Walker scored 14, including two big 3-pointers in the final stanza. Camron Lay added 12 points, followed by Jamichael Davis with eight, Amari Burnett with five and Jamillion Womble with three.
The Warriors will drive to South Pittsburg for a holiday tournament early next week. They will face Marion County at Marion County on Monday before squaring off with Grundy County on Tuesday at South Pittsburgh High. Tip-off for both games is 3:20 p.m. Eastern, 2:20 Central.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.