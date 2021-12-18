On a night where Jamichael Davis and Brent Bowman were held to a combined 17 points, the rest of the LFO Warriors picked up the slack.
Keenan Walker, Amari Burnett and Cameron Lay all hit for double figures as the No. 10-ranked Warriors improve to 9-0 on the season with a 57-45 non-region victory at rival Heritage on Saturday night.
Walker drained four 3-pointers and had a team-high 14 points, while Burnett and Lay each scored 10. Davis finished with nine points and Bowman had eight, while four from Jamillion Womble and two by Jackson Flanagan rounded out the scoring.
LFO finished with eight 3-pointers on the night, four coming in the second quarter, as they rallied for a 32-30 halftime lead.
The Red-and-White then held Heritage to just four points in the third quarter, all at the free throw line, to boost their lead to 14 points headed into the final period of play.
Kaleb Gallman had 12 points for Heritage (4-4). Kaleb Biddle finished with eight. Ryan Heet had six and Bryce Travillian chipped in with five.
The rest of the scoring included four points apiece from Kaden Swope and Ty Loveless, along with three each from J.C. Armour and Carson Green.
LFO girls 74, Heritage 25
In the opener, LFO - now ranked No. 2 in Class AAA by the AJC - added to its halftime lead with 30 points in the third quarter alone as they rolled to 9-0 overall.
Angel Simmons had 22 points and Christina Collins scored 16, while the duo combined for 24 of the Lady Warriors' points in that third quarter. Christen Collins added 12 points and Ziara Thompson went for 10 in the victory.
Princess Simmons added six points, while Gracie Cochran and Zoey Gray-Martin each dropped in four.
Macie Collins had five points to pace the Lady Generals (4-5). Gracie Murray, Lauren Mock and Brooke Matherly all had four. Katie Coke and Reese Abercrombie both scored three, while Aaliyah Rodgers picked up two.
All four teams will be in tournament action after Christmas.
The Lady Warriors will play in the Best of Preps tournament at East Hamilton High School, starting on Dec. 27, while the Warriors will take part in a tournament at South Pittsburg High School on Dec. 28 and 29.
Meanwhile, Heritage's teams will travel to Chickamauga for a tournament at Gordon Lee on Dec. 28-30. The Generals and Lady Generals will open with games against Dade County. The Heritage girls will play at 1 p.m. that Tuesday, followed by the boys' game at 2:30.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.