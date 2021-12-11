A standing-room-only crowd and a raucous atmosphere awaited both Ringgold and LFO as the two rivals met in Fort Oglethorpe for a pair of Region 6-AAA games on Friday night.
In the opener, the undefeated and No. 10-ranked Lady Warriors used a suffocating defense to knock the Lady Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten, while the Warriors were also able to stay perfect on the season, but not before having to outlast the gutsy Tigers in overtime.
LFO girls 44, Ringgold 22
The home team enjoyed a narrow 10-8 lead after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 20-10 at halftime before further clamping down on the defensive end in the second half.
Freshman Christen Collins had three 3-pointers and a team and game-high 11 points for the Lady Warriors, who improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Angel Simmons finished with nine points. Zoey Gray-Martin scored eight points off the bench - all in the second half - while Christina Collins added seven.
Rachel Lopez led Ringgold (6-1, 2-1) with 10 points, while adding four assists and two steals. Baileigh Pitts had five points and three rebounds. Addi Broome scored four points and grabbed four boards, while Allie Massengale had a pair of steals to go with three points.
LFO boys 72, Ringgold 68
The Tigers, who trailed 27-25 at halftime, fell behind by 10 points going into the fourth quarter. However, they would rally to take a 60-58 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation.
However, LFO's Brent Bowman put in a tough left-handed lay-up with 10 seconds remaining to tie the game and Jamichael Davis was able to knock the ball away from Ringgold on the Tigers' ensuing possession to send the game to overtime.
Bowman hit two free throws 17 seconds into overtime, only to see the shots answered by a pull-up six-footer from O'Reilly Matthews. The Ringgold defense got a stop with just under two minutes to go, but were unable to connect as Davis was fouled on a drive at the other end of the floor.
His two free throws with 1:24 to play put the Warriors back in front by two. Cooper Sexton would hit one of two from the line 11 seconds later to cut the lead to one, but Bowman was able to rattle in a turnaround 12-footer in the lane to boost the LFO lead back to three with just under a minute to play.
A missed 3-pointer by the Tigers led to Davis drawing a foul with 43 seconds left and he would hit both free tosses to make it a five-point game.
Then, just seven seconds later, junior Jackson Flanagan came up with arguably the defensive play of the game, stealing the ball in the backcourt before driving in for a lay-up that boosted the Warriors' lead to seven.
Alex Otting answered for Ringgold with a tough 3-pointer from the top of the key, cutting LFO's lead to 70-66 with 22 seconds to go. However, the Tigers would get no closer as two more free throws by Davis with less than four seconds to play sealed the victory.
Bowman had a game-high 23 points for the Warriors (6-0, 2-0), while Davis finished with 20. Cameron Lay scored nine points. Keenan Walker and Amari Burnett had six points each, followed by Flanagan with four. Jayden Dover and Jamillion Womble each dropped in two.
Brevin Massengale had 20 points for the Tigers (2-5, 0-3). Matthews and Sexton each scored 13 points and Jordan Wideman finished with seven. Gage Long added six and Otting chipped in with five, while Jayden Williams and Luke Rominger both scored two.
All four teams will be back in action on Saturday. LFO will play a region doubleheader at -North Murray, while Ringgold will try to regroup on a trip to LaFayette.