Jamichael Davis had 13 of his 25 points in the second quarter and the LFO Warriors used a solid fourth quarter to pull away and win 65-49 Tuesday night at Rockmart.
Davis' second quarter burst helped the Red-and-White turn a 13-13 first-quarter tie into a 33-24 lead at the break. The Jackets pulled to within seven points to start the fourth, but LFO (5-2, 3-1) would outscore the hosts 21-10 over the final eight minutes.
Cameron Gregg went for 17 points in the win, followed Brent Bowman and Keenan Walker with eight each. Dee Calhoun finished with four and Amari Burnett chipped in with three.
Jakari Clark paced Rockmart with 15 points.
Rockmart girls 65, LFO 44
Indiana University commitment Keyarah Berry, one of the top 50 prospects in the country, according to ESPN rankings, poured in 34 points and lifted Rockmart to a win in Region 6-AAA girls' action.
Christina Collins had a solid night for the Lady Warriors (0-6, 0-3) with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Heidi Johnson picked up eight points and Madison Stookey scored six to go with 13 boards. The scoring was completed with four from Gracie Cochran, three from Jakia Bentley and one by Piper Piatt.
LFO will host Coahulla Creek in two more region contests this Friday, starting at 7 p.m.