The LFO Warriors' hopes for back-to-back Region 6-AAA tournament championships took another step forward on Thursday night.
That step, however, came at the expense of Catoosa County rival Ringgold, whose Cinderella postseason run came to an end with a 65-49 quarterfinal loss at Sonoraville High School.
The Tigers, looking to build on a three-game winning streak, trailed by just one point after the first quarter. They would get a pair of 3-pointers from Christian Balistreri early in the second quarter to open up a 24-19 lead as Ringgold fans hoped for a third straight upset victory in the tournament.
But the Warriors would have none of it.
LFO closed out the second quarter on a devastating 20-2 run to open up a 39-26 lead at intermission. Cameron Gregg and Brent Bowman had 3-pointers during the quarter, while Dee Calhoun erupted for 12 points to help the Red-and-White start to pull away.
Bowman would heat up even more in the third quarter. The sophomore scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:49, as LFO grabbed a 55-37 lead.
One final 10-2 run in the fourth would be the icing on the cake. Gregg made a nice block before driving for the floor for a tough lay-up in traffic to boost the lead to 20 points with 5:50 remaining.
A final trey by Keenan Walker with 3:12 to go would cap the scoring for the Warriors and both teams would empty their benches shortly thereafter.
Jamichael Davis finished with a game-high 20 points for the Warriors (13-7), followed by Bowman with 17 and Calhoun with 14. Walker had eight points and Gregg added six to fill out the score sheet.
Balistreri ended the night with three 3-pointers and 13 total points for Ringgold (4-19). Brevin Massengale added 12 points. O'Reilly Matthews finished with nine, while the rest of the scoring included eight from Caden Dodson, four from Daniel Fow and three by Jayden Williams.
LFO will be in action again on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. as they take on top-seeded LaFayette in a semifinal matchup. The other semifinal will take place at 4:30 p.m. between second-seeded and host Sonoraville and sixth-seeded North Murray, who pulled a 56-47 win over rival Murray County, the tournament's third seed.
The boys' third-place game will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the championship game is set to begin at 8:30.