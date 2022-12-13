For decades now, the LFO Warriors and Ringgold Tigers have given basketball fans a show with thrilling game after thrilling game and the next chapter of the storied rivalry was written Tuesday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Trailing by five midway through the fourth quarter, LFO outscored Ringgold 9-2 over the last 3:45 and picked up a 76-71 Region 6-3A victory in the first of two regular season meetings between the original Catoosa County rivals this season.
LFO (6-3 overall, 4-0 region) led by nine at the end of the first quarter, only to see Ringgold (2-7, 1-3) erupt for 25 points in the second period to take a 37-35 lead into halftime.
The Warriors kept things close throughout the majority of the third before finally taking a 55-54 lead on a Brent Bowman bucket with 1:31 left. Luke Rominger answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from the corner for the Tigers, but a Jared Mitchell bucket with four seconds left cut Ringgold's lead back down to 60-57 to start the fourth.
The Tigers once again extend their advantage back out to five with just over four minutes to play. However, a three by Bowman with 3:45 to go made it a two-point game and jump-started LFO's decisive final run.
The momentum changed a minute later as the Warriors forced a turnover and took advantage with a three by Jayden Dover to give them a 70-69 lead with 2:42 to go. It was the fourth and what would be the final lead change of the final period.
A turn-around jumper by Bowman put the Warriors up three at the 2:01 mark and Amari Bowman came up big with a steal under his own basket 30 seconds later. That change of possession led to a huge 18-foot turn-around jumper by Bowman on LFO's ensuing possession that put the home team up 74-69.
Brevin Massengale cut it down to three on a basket with 1:04 to go and Ringgold would get two chances to slice the deficit down to one in the final 33 seconds. However, the Blue-and-White couldn't get a shot to fall and a key defensive rebound by Burnett led to a fastbreak lay-up by Bowman with 12 seconds left to seal the win.
Bowman finished with 34 points, including eight 3-pointers, one off his program record. Dover added with 15 points, followed by Burnett with 13, Mitchell with 10 and Bryce Brock with four.
Massengale scored 20 for the Tigers, who also put four players in double figures. Rominger and O'Reilly Matthews each had 16 points with Rominger knocking down four threes. Cooper Sexton finished with 10 points, while the rest of the scoring included five from Taylor Pierce and two apiece by Bryce Harris and Braxton Holtcamp.
LFO GIRLS 72, RINGGOLD 39
There have also been many close contests between the Lady Warriors and the Lady Tigers over the years, but the Red-and-White had no interest in adding to that legacy in the first game.
The fifth-ranked Lady Warriors bolted out to a 31-6 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Lady Tigers 21-5 in the third to pull away for the victory.
LFO (9-0, 4-0) hit 10 threes as a team. Christen Collins and Angel Simmons accounted for four each. Collins finished with 25 points and Simmons had 17, while Christina Collins helped out with 14 on the night.
Mylee Howard and Presley Piatt both scored four points, while Christina Gass, Heidi Johnson, Piper Brown and Zoey Gray-Martin scored two each.
Alayna Yarger led Ringgold (2-7, 1-3) with 13 points. Leiah Henderson had nine points and nine rebounds. Brooke Baldwin finished with eight points and eight boards. Cady Helton scored four points. Hannah Scott and Eryn Epps had two points apiece and Serenity Russell added one.
LFO will face another rival on Friday when they travel to play Heritage. Ringgold, meanwhile, will take Friday off and travel to play Heritage on Saturday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.