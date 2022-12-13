LFO Warriors

For decades now, the LFO Warriors and Ringgold Tigers have given basketball fans a show with thrilling game after thrilling game and the next chapter of the storied rivalry was written Tuesday night in Fort Oglethorpe.

Trailing by five midway through the fourth quarter, LFO outscored Ringgold 9-2 over the last 3:45 and picked up a 76-71 Region 6-3A victory in the first of two regular season meetings between the original Catoosa County rivals this season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

