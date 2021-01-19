The LFO Warriors found themselves 43-43 deadlock headed into the fourth quarter at North Murray on Thursday night.
However, it wouldn't stay that way for long.
The Red-and-White poured in 25 points in the final period, with nearly half coming from behind the 3-point line, and the Warriors claimed a 69-57 Region 6-AAA road win over the Mountaineers.
Only five players scored for LFO (9-3, 7-2), but all five scored in double figures. Brent Bowman had a team-best 17 points, followed by 15 from Jamichael Davis, 13 apiece from Keenan Walker and Cameron Gregg, and 11 from Dee Calhoun.
LFO made nine treys on the evening and was nearly perfect (12 of 13) at the free throw line. The Warriors made four threes and went 6 of 6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
North Murray girls 43, LFO 29
In the opener, the Lady Warriors fell to 0-11 overall and 0-8 in region play. Individual scoring was not available as of press time.
LFO will head to Sonoraville on Friday for a doubleheader. Both Sonoraville teams are currently ranked in the top 10 in Class AAA.