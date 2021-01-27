Cameron Gregg and Brent Bowman combined for 50 points on Tuesday night and LFO stayed in the thick of the Region 6-AAA chase with a 70-59 home win over Rockmart.
Gregg went 11 of 15 from the floor and finished the night with a season-high 27 points, while Bowman dropped 23 on the Jackets. Jamichael Davis picked up 14 points and Dee Calhoun rounded out the scoring with six for the Warriors (10-4, 8-3).
Jakari Clark had 16 points and Dennis Sims added 14 for Rockmart.
Rockmart girls 84, LFO 11
University of Indiana commit Keyarah Berry scored 41 points and Megan Little had 29 as the Lady Jackets handed the Lady Warriors a home loss.
Jakia Bentley led LFO (0-13, 0-10) with four points. Madison Stookey, Gracie Cochran and Sadie Robinson had two points apiece, while Trinity Heinrich added one.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors will travel to Varnell this Friday night for a double-header against Coahulla Creek. The girls' game will begin at 7 p.m.