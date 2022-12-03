There were two main takeaways from Friday's region opener in south Walker County.
The first being that the senior-heavy LFO Warriors, despite losing several talented players from last year's squad, might just be the team to beat in 6-3A.
The second being that the Ramblers, despite losing several talented players from last year's squad, don't intend to give up their crown that easily.
LFO was able to pick up the victory at raucous Dan Priest Arena, but not before having to hang on for dear life to put a 57-55 victory into the win column.
The Warriors jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and, although the Ramblers whittled the lead down to four with less than three minutes to go, the visitors were able to establish a 26-19 lead at the break.
LFO (3-2, 1-0) did its best to pull away in the third quarter, increasing the lead to 12 midway through the period, only to see LaFayette (0-2, 0-1) chop it back down to four in the final minute. However, Brent Bowman drained a three from the top of the key at the buzzer and the Warriors took a 44-35 cushion into the final eight minutes.
But LaFayette refused to let LFO pull away.
Jaden Morris scored in the paint for the Ramblers with four minutes to go and Anthony Henderson's 3-pointer at the 2:47 mark made it a one-possession game at 52-49.
Bowman answered with a clutch 3-point play and Bryce Brock's driving lay-up in transition with 1:58 to go pushed the lead back out to 57-49. However, it would be the final points of the night for the Warriors.
Khalas Finley scored in the paint with 1:12 to play and freshman ShiRay' Walker hit 1 of 2 free throws with 46 seconds left to slice the deficit down to four. Walker then brought the home crowd to his feet with a steal and a tough basket with 21 seconds left to pull the Ramblers within two points.
Seconds later, Morris came up with a steal in the backcourt, but could not get a tough, driving shot to fall and LaFayette was forced to foul with 3.1 seconds remaining. The Warriors missed the front end of the 1-and-1, but one final half-court heave at the buzzer missed its mark as LFO escaped with the victory.
Bowman poured it in a season-high 31 points and Brock added 10, while the rest of the scoring included eight points from Jayden Dover, six from Amari Burnett and two by Jared Mitchell.
Morris had a career-high 26 points for LaFayette with Walker scoring 15 of his season-high 17 points in the second half. Finley had eight points and Henderson chipped in with four
LFO GIRLS 80, LAFAYETTE 34
The opening game of the night saw the state-ranked Lady Warriors score 21 points in each of the first two quarters before adding 22 in the third to run away from the hosts in the region opener for both teams.
LFO (5-0, 1-0) had three players finish in double figures. Christen Collins had 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Christina Collins went for 17 points and Angel Simmons added 13.
Trinity Heinrich finished with six points. Zoey Gray-Martin and Heidi Johnson had five points apiece. Ziara Thompson added four and Presley Piatt scored three, while Mylee Howard, Mercedes Thompson, Piper Brown and Hope Alexander had two points apiece.
Raven Yancy scored 12 points and had six steals for the Lady Ramblers (2-1, 0-1), who suffered their first loss of the season. Fanny Barber scored nine, grabbed six boards and blocked two shots, and Jenna Baker had three points. The scoring was completed by two points each from Kenedy Ludy, Sara Pendley, Emma Parker, Suki Williams and Mallory Mitchell.
LFO will take the court again on Saturday in the Sandy's Spiel Showcase at Cherokee High School in Canton. The Lady Warriors will take on Class 7A Denmark, while the Warriors will battle Class 7A Kennesaw Mountain. They will get back to region play Tuesday with games at Gordon Lee.
LaFayette's next games will be Tuesday at Coahulla Creek as region play continues.