The LFO Warriors, fresh off a week of no games, finally returned to the court on Monday and picked up a 60-51 victory in a make-up game at Coahulla Creek.
LFO (11-5, 9-4) scored 20 points in the opening quarter to take an eight-point lead and played even with the Colts the rest of the way as they claimed the Region 6-AAA victory.
Jamichael Davis had 21 points in the win. Keenan Walker scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Brent Bowman had three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, while Cameron Gregg and Dee Calhoun both scored seven points.
A busy week for the Warriors continues on Tuesday with a home game against Sonoraville at 7:30 p.m. That game will be preceded by a varsity girls' game at 6.