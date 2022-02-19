The third-seeded Adairsville Tigers jumped out to a 14-4 lead midway through the first quarter and never trailed as they held on to pull the upset against second-seeded LFO in a Region 6-AAA semifinal contest at LaFayette High School on Friday afternoon.
The Warriors (21-3) clawed their way back to within three points at 17-14 on a Jamichael Davis 3-point play with 1:45 left in the opening quarter. But the Tigers (15-10) answered by ending the period on a 7-0 run and they took a 24-14 lead into the second quarter.
LFO trimmed the deficit down to six points early in the second quarter, but once again saw Adairsville pull away as back-to-back 3-pointers by Xavi Harris and Tre Winters boosted their lead to 13 with 3:30 left before halftime.
Jayden Dover hit two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to slice Adairsville's lead down to single digits, 42-33, as the two teams went to the locker room.
The Warriors opened the second half on an 8-2 run to close the gap down to three, only to see Adairsville answer and push it back to a 54-47 cushion by the end of the third quarter.
Slowly but surely, however, LFO clawed its way back. Davis made a tough shot in the lane in traffic to tie the game at 62 apiece with 2:28 remaining and it appeared that the Warriors finally had the momentum on their side down the stretch.
However, Harris drained his third 3-pointer of the quarter and his fifth 3-pointer of the game moments later to put the Tigers back up by three. Davis countered with another tough lay-up, but T.J. Printup, Jr. answered with a 2-point basket of his own and Adairsville's lead was back to three with 1:32 to go.
Both teams missed shots on their next possessions and LFO was forced to start fouling with 40 seconds remaining, but the Warriors caught a break when Harris missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Davis went strong to the rim on the Warriors' next trip down the floor and drew a foul, connecting on 1 of 2 at the line with 32.7 seconds left and pulling his team to within two. Printup, Jr. also missed the front end with 29.2 remaining, but made up for it by blocking a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.5 left on the clock.
However, LFO gave it right back on a turnover seconds later as Winters plucked it away and was immediately fouled. He made the second of two foul shots with 10.4 seconds left to push the Tigers' lead back to three points at 68-65.
LFO played for the tie with an attempted 3-pointer with five seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the shot was off target and Jordan Carson grabbed the rebound and drew a foul with 1.3 seconds left. He hit the first of the two shots to seal the victory.
Printup, Jr. battled foul trouble most of the night, but paced the Tigers with 16 points, while Harris provided a huge shot in the arm with 15 points. Winters finished with 13 points and Tre Mitchell added 10.
Davis scored 16 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter. Brent Bowman added 16 and Amari Burnett dropped in eight. Five points from Keenan Walker, three by Dover and two by Kemonte Bowens rounded out the scoring.
LFO will play in the consolation game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. They will face ninth-seeded Ringgold, who endured a 75-38 loss at the hands of top-seeded LaFayette in the final game on Friday.