LFO Warriors

Another solid season for the LFO boys' basketball team came to an abrupt end Tuesday night as the visiting Astros of Douglass High in Atlanta used a 12-5 run in the final 2:40 to pick up a 61-52 win over the Warriors in the first round of the Class AAA state tournament.

The two teams were tied at nine after the first eight minutes. However, Brandon Simmons and Jacob Mickell each had two 3-pointers in the second quarter to give Douglass (14-13) a little breathing room.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

