The LFO Warriors improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAA with a 69-51 home win over North Murray on Friday night.
Up 10-6 after one quarter, LFO took control by outscoring the Mountaineers, 44-24, over the next two periods.
Dee Calhoun, Jamichael Davis and Brent Bowman each scored 16 points for the Warriors, while Cameron Gregg added seven and Amari Burnett finished with six. Keenan Walker recorded five points and Joshua McAfee added three to round out the scoring.
Ja'nyious Ross had 12 points for the Mountaineers and Judson Petty added 10.
The North Murray girls did not make the trip due to COVID issues. A make-up date for that game had not been reported as of press time.
Both LFO teams will be in action tomorrow night when they travel to Heritage for non-region games against their county rivals. The varsity girls' game tips off at 6 p.m.